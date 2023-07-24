Suspect accused of shooting a man riding a bike

MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing attempted murder charges in an incident that happened Monday.

According to a criminal complaint in the Logan County Magistrate’s office and West Virginia State Police, Vincent Doherty is accused of shooting a man who was riding a bicycle on Main Street in Man, West Virginia.

The victim, Ronald Lusk, 49 of Man, told a state police trooper that he was riding a bicycle near a bank when he heard a man scream at him.

Lusk identified Doherty, 44 of Accoville, as the person who was yelling at him.

He said Doherty jumped off the trunk of a car he was sitting on and started waving a gun, when the gun discharged.

He says the bullet hit him in the left arm just above his forearm.

Lusk says he ran down the street to a nearby restaurant and had someone call 911 for him.

Police say Doherty was found with a 44 magnum revolver in his waist.

The gun was taken from him. Police said one spent shell casing was inside the cylinder.

Troopers say Doherty was arrested and charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Doherty was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

