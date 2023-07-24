Suspect accused of shooting a man riding a bike

A man is accused of shooting a man riding a bike
A man is accused of shooting a man riding a bike(Southwestern Region Jail)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing attempted murder charges in an incident that happened Monday.

According to a criminal complaint in the Logan County Magistrate’s office and West Virginia State Police, Vincent Doherty is accused of shooting a man who was riding a bicycle on Main Street in Man, West Virginia.

The victim, Ronald Lusk, 49 of Man, told a state police trooper that he was riding a bicycle near a bank when he heard a man scream at him.

Lusk identified Doherty, 44 of Accoville, as the person who was yelling at him.

He said Doherty jumped off the trunk of a car he was sitting on and started waving a gun, when the gun discharged.

He says the bullet hit him in the left arm just above his forearm.

Lusk says he ran down the street to a nearby restaurant and had someone call 911 for him.

Police say Doherty was found with a 44 magnum revolver in his waist.

The gun was taken from him. Police said one spent shell casing was inside the cylinder.

Troopers say Doherty was arrested and charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Doherty was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

The deadline to apply for Honor Flight Bluegrass is July 1.
Honor Flight Bluegrass looking for veterans to apply for free trip to D.C.
West Virginia State Police arrested Jamie Lucas,30, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in connection with shots-fired incidents
Hometown Hero | Jessica Jordan
Hometown Hero | Jessica Jordan
Churchill Downs releases statement following 12th horse death