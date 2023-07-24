New details from Circleville mayor about K-9 officer under investigation

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - City officials on Monday released new information about the investigation into a K-9 officer’s action’s during an arrest on July Fourth, which was captured on body camera footage.

The disturbing ending of the chase, which has become national news, has generated a lot of questions. That police chase started in Jackson County, Ohio.

Ohio Highway State Patrol dashcam shows a trooper trying to stop a tractor-trailer for the alleged violation of a missing mud flap.

Investigators said the driver eventually pulled over in Ross County and then took off again down U.S. 35 and then on to U.S. 23.

The chase goes on and crosses into Pickaway County where stop sticks were deployed and destroyed one of the tires on the tractor-trailer and the driver stopped the vehicle.

When the driver gets out of the tractor-trailer on U.S. 23, he can be seen talking with troopers with his hands in the air.

That is when a Circleville Police Officer and K-9 pulled up on the other side of Route 23, and that is where the controversy begins.

Body camera footage shows troopers telling the officer not to release the dog.

“Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

“Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

“Do not release the dog with his hands up. Don’t.”

“Do not. Do not. Do not.”

“Get the dog off of him! Get the dog off of him! Get the dog!”

The suspect was taken into custody. On Monday, WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty went to Circleville to find out more about what happened.

At the police department, WSAZ was told not to record inside the building because of sensitive information going out through dispatch. WSAZ asked to speak with the police chief but was told he would not be speaking with anyone.

Later in the day, Chief Shawn Baer did release a statement to WSAZ.

Rafferty also went to the Mayor’s Office to ask questions. He did not want to go on camera, but Mayor Donald Mcllroy told WSAZ that the officer who released the dog was put on paid administrative leave late last week.

When asked why the officer was not placed on leave immediately after the incident, McIlroy said he was unable to answer that question.

The mayor says the city’s Use of Force Board is investigating the incident.

McIlroy said, by the end of the week, more information about the board’s review will be available and disciplinary decisions will be made from the outcome of the review.

