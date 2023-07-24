One injured in shooting; man in custody

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital and a suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter situation in Pike County, Kentucky on Monday, according to the Pikeville Police Department.

Officers said it happened near Redale road and North Bypass Road in Pikeville.

Pikeville Police says Timothy Newsome has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

