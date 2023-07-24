One injured in shooting; man in custody

Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital and a suspect has been taken into custody after an active shooter situation in Pike County, Kentucky on Monday, according to the Pikeville Police Department.

Officers said it happened near Redale road and North Bypass Road in Pikeville.

Pikeville Police says Timothy Newsome has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting, suspect in custody
A man is accused of shooting a man riding a bike
Suspect accused of shooting a man riding a bike
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Staying heart healthy this summer
Staying heart healthy this summer