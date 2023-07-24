Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Staying heart healthy this summer
Staying heart healthy this summer
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track