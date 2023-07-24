Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

What you need:

• White vinegar

• Paper towels

• Toothbrush

• Spray bottle - water

How to:

1. Add white vinegar into a spray bottle

2. Spray white vinegar into a shower door track

3. Scrub with brush

4. Let it sit for a few minutes

5. Spray water and wipe clean with a paper towel

Linda says: A great money saver!

