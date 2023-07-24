Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
What you need:
• White vinegar
• Paper towels
• Toothbrush
• Spray bottle - water
How to:
1. Add white vinegar into a spray bottle
2. Spray white vinegar into a shower door track
3. Scrub with brush
4. Let it sit for a few minutes
5. Spray water and wipe clean with a paper towel
Linda says: A great money saver!
