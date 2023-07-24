Quick-hitting thunderstorm causes high water, downed tree branches

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A quick-hitting thunderstorm dumped heavy rain late Monday afternoon on parts of Cabell County, including in East Huntington, according to our crew at the scene.

They captured high water in the area of 25th Street and 5th Avenue.

Viewers also sent us photos of downed tree branches near the intersection of 24th Street and 9th Avenue.

Viewer Donald Rakes submitted this photo of downed tree branches near the intersection of 24th Street and 9th Avenue. (WSAZ with permission)

The city of Huntington is reporting downed trees in the 900 block of 13th Street, the 1400 block of 15th Street, the 500 block of 22nd Street, the 800 block of 12th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 7th Street, and the 1000 block of 25th Street.

Appalachian Power crews are out assessing damage. As of just before 5:30 p.m., 243 customer outages were reported by the company.

Despite the damage, no weather warnings were issued at the time and no injuries were immediately reported.

