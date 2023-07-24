Start of heat wave a day away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A hot and sunny Monday ended with a thundery flair is a few communities. Downtown Huntington saw a half hour thunderstorm back up some storm drains with several trees felled from strong winds known as a downburst. Those cells moved north in search of fertile grounds but faded once they ran out of their humid air supply. Meanwhile a surplus of tropically muggy air resided from Portsmouth west to Cincinnati where evening thunderstorms were common.

So after a quiet evening for the Jackson Fair in Cottageville, showers and thunderstorms will approach after dark. First heat lightning will illuminate the sky followed by a shower or thunderstorm. The time slot for this to occur starts around dusk in the Scioto Valley then reaching the River Cities and in time the Kanawha Valley and Coalfields near or after midnight. While severe weather is not expected a few lightning strikes and strong winds could produce scattered power hits.

By Tuesday the region will emerge in a more humid tropical climate so lots of sun will propel highs toward 90. The emergence of any shower or thunderstorm will have to be watched using doppler radar. Chances are there will only be isolated to at best scattered coverage of rain on Tuesday owing to the nature of summer hot weather.

Starting Wednesday thru at least Saturday a major heat wave (major as in oppressive heat indices making it feel like 100 degrees) will develop and persist. That means highs in the mid-90s and lows in the 70s will be the rule. As always in the heat and humidity, a shower or thunderstorm will be possible though coverage this far in advance is not possible to pinpoint.

So get set for the heat to build and make sure your AC is in tip top shape.

