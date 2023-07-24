Sun Belt coaches poll is out

NEW ORLEANS (WSAZ) - They are getting ready to talk football in the Big Easy beginning tomorrow but the Sun Belt Media Days officially began with the release of the preseason coaches rankings. Marshall was picked to finish fourth in the Eastern Division with James Madison the top selection.

Six Marshall players made the first and second teams. The first team features Logan Osburn, Owen Porter, Eli Neal and Micah Abraham while Rasheen Ali and Ethan Driskell made the second team. Marshall meets the Sun Belt media on Wednesday in New Orleans.

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. James Madison – 78 Points (4)

2. App State – 75 Points (4)

3. Coastal Carolina – 71 Points (3)

4. Marshall – 68 Points (2)

5. Georgia Southern – 52 Points (1)

6. Georgia State – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 17 Points

West Division

1. Troy – 92 Points (10)

2. South Alabama – 85 Points (4)

3. Louisiana – 64 Points

4. Southern Miss – 62 Points

5. Texas State – 36 Points

6. Arkansas State – 33 Points

7. ULM – 20 Points

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Sr.,RB – Opelika, Ala.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Sr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Vienna, Ga.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Sr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

OL – Logan Osburn, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Ona, W.Va.)

TE – Neal Johnson, Louisiana (Sr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

WR – Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS So., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (5th Yr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS Jr., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Sr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – TJ Jackson, Troy (Jr., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Sr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Eli Neal, Marshall (Sr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Sr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (Jr., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Sr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Sr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (So., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Ryan Hanson, James Madison (RS Jr., P – Elgin, Texas)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS Jr., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., AP – Miami, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Carter Bradley, South Alabama (Sr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

OL – Damion Daley, App State (RS Sr., OL – Columbia, S.C.)

OL – Will McDonald, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., OL – Matthews, N.C.)

OL – AJ Gillie, Louisiana (RS Jr., OL – Natchitoches, La.)

OL – Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Louisville, Ky.)

OL – Daniel King, Troy (Jr., OL – Cairo, Ga.)

TE – Jjay Mcafee, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., TE – Charleston, S.C.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (6th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama (Jr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

WR – Devin Voisin, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Javon Denis, Georgia State (RS Sr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Jr., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DL – Jalen Williams, Southern Miss (Sr., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

DL – Jordan Revels, Texas State (Sr., DL – Houston, Texas)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (Jr., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State (RS Sr., LB – Tampa, Fla.)

LB – Jordan Veneziale, Georgia State (Sr., LB – Dallas, Ga.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS Jr., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

DB – Bryquice Brown, Georgia State (RS Sr., DB – Dorchester, Mass.)

DB – Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (RS Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)

DB – Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Jr., DB – Crestview, Fla.)

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy (Sr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Sr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Ethan Duane, Old Dominion (Jr., P – Melbourne, Australia)

RS – Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina (So., RS – Winter Garden, Fla.)

AP – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., AP – Marietta, Ga.)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.