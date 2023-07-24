Two juveniles die in crash

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Two juvenile passengers died on Sunday morning in a crash on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek community of Floyd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and the truck overturned around 2:23 a.m. on July 23.

Two juveniles were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Four other people in the truck, including the driver, were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Staying heart healthy this summer
Staying heart healthy this summer
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
Bookmark Monday | Using books to start convserations about kindness, compassion
Bookmark Monday | Using books to start convserations about kindness, compassion
Soccer by Sniatecki 3-day Soccer Camp at YMCA
Soccer by Sniatecki 3-day Soccer Camp at YMCA