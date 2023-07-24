Two juveniles die in crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Two juvenile passengers died on Sunday morning in a crash on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek community of Floyd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and the truck overturned around 2:23 a.m. on July 23.

Two juveniles were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Four other people in the truck, including the driver, were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

Further information has not been released.

