US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 7, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision.(AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defense systems and a number of small, surveillance Hornet drones, U.S. officials said Monday, as attacks in the war escalated to include strikes in Moscow and Crimea.

The package includes an array of ammunition — ranging from missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Stingers and Javelins. The weapons are being provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, often within days.

Officials said the U.S. is also sending howitzer artillery rounds and 32 Stryker armored vehicles, along with demolition equipment, mortars, Hydra-70 rockets and 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition. The Hornets are tiny nano-drones that are used largely for intelligence gathering. Ukraine has also gotten them in the past from other Western allies. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not yet been announced.

Overall the U.S. has provided more than $41 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022. The latest package of weapons comes as a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow. Russian media reported that one of the drones fell near the city center, not far from the towering Defense Ministry building.

Ukrainian authorities didn’t immediately claim responsibility for the strike, which was the second drone attack on the Russian capital this month.

Russia’s military, meanwhile, unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with exploding drones. The strike was the latest in a barrage of attacks that has damaged portions of the port in the past week. The Kremlin has described the strikes as retribution for last week’s Ukrainian strike on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

____

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three
K-9 officer on paid leave after controversial arrest
New details from Circleville mayor about K-9 officer under investigation
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison