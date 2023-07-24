WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the custody of West Virginia State Police on Monday following a shots-fired incident in Boone County.
According to 911 dispatchers, shots were fired in the Bim area just before noon on Monday.
According to West Virginia State Police, a man was arrested for shooting at a house.
No injuries were reported, state police reported.
Further information has not been released.
