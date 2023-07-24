WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the custody of West Virginia State Police on Monday following a shots-fired incident in Boone County.

According to 911 dispatchers, shots were fired in the Bim area just before noon on Monday.

According to West Virginia State Police, a man was arrested for shooting at a house.

No injuries were reported, state police reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation
He faces a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing
Firefighters investigating a 'suspicious' fire in Cabell County.
Firefighters investigate ‘suspicious’ fire
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
The two teams play their 1st round TBT games in Wheeling next week.
It’s almost TBT time in WV

Latest News

Staying heart healthy this summer
Staying heart healthy this summer
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your shower door track
Bookmark Monday | Using books to start convserations about kindness, compassion
Bookmark Monday | Using books to start convserations about kindness, compassion
Soccer by Sniatecki 3-day Soccer Camp at YMCA
Soccer by Sniatecki 3-day Soccer Camp at YMCA