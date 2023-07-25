American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new documentary called “Possibilities” about Helen Keller premieres this fall.

On Tuesday, the newly elected CEO of the American Foundation of the Blind, visited our area to scout out a venue for it. Eric Bridges also wanted to meet the people in our community who help the visually challenged.

Bridges stopped by a Tubert Interagency meeting at the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division to discuss partnerships that could help provide resources to address local needs in the blind community -- issues like education, digital accessibility and employment for those who are blind.

“Having the ability to dream to figure out this is what I’m doing now, but what I really want to do in life, and then figuring out how to go about that, the steps to getting to that dream and that dream could be five years away or twenty-five years away,” Bridges said.

Bridges says he applauds the support the Tubert Agency has provided to keep the American Foundation of the Blind present in local communities.

“They’ve helped us maintain a presence in Huntington through various grants and gifts through the years, and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

Another agency in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting was the West Virginia University Eye Institute, looking to give kids more chances.

“Children who are blind or visually impaired don’t get opportunities that other kids do, and so we try and level the playing field,” Bridges said.

He and the the producer of the new documentary about Helen Keller visited four locations around Huntington for the premiere.

