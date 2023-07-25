Fort Hill Bridge repairs extended past original completion date

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Repairs on the Fort Hill Bridge are still underway on Interstate 64 past the original estimated completion date.

On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Highways announced emergency repairs on I-64 East, closing down the slow lane at the Charleston exits for deck repairs. DOH said the lane closures and repairs would be through Monday, but as of Tuesday those repairs are still not complete.

In a statement to WSAZ on Friday, the DOH said, “The deck repairs consist of removal of damaged sections found during routine maintenance and patching those areas. The patching material must then have time to cure ... The work is being completed on the weekend to minimize traffic backups.”

These repairs were scheduled to occur during the weekend to limit traffic delays because according to DOH, the Fort Hill bridge sees some of the highest levels of traffic and carries more than 160,000 cars a day. But, the repairs went into the workweek, forcing drivers to still see construction cones and delays on their commute downtown.

WSAZ inquired to DOH about why these repairs were not completed on time and they responded, “The bridge repair involves concrete, and reopening the lane requires first testing cores poured at the same time as the curing concrete on the bridge to verify that the material has reached sufficient strength.”

An end is not in sight for the bridge repairs. DOH told WSAZ that information will be released through a news release when the repairs are completed and the lanes reopen.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.