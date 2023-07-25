Hearing loss and travel with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many families hoping to squeeze in a quick vacation before school starts back. Your summer getaway may look a little different if you have hearing loss, though.
Dr. Rebecca Brashears, owner and audiologist with Ascent Audiology & Hearing, stopped by First Look at Four with some safety tips for everyone hitting the road this summer.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.