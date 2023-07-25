Hottest of summer incoming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -So far the summer of 2023 has featured only a handful of truly hot days. The natural measure for heat has always been 90 degrees when in reality it’s the total package of heat and humidity that sets the bar for feeling uncomfortable. That would refer to the heat index (HI) which is the poor man’s measure of discomfort. But sticking to the traditional 90-degree temperature as recorded at local airports, we have had a mere handful of such days. That all changes starting Wednesday!

Tonight, a fair night at the county fair will feature temperatures settling back into the 70s after sunset as one walks the midways at Cottageville (Jackson WV Jr Fair) and McArthur (Vinton County Jr. Fair). By dawn Wednesday temperatures will be in the breathable 60s. Patchy fog will greet the new day. Wednesday will see a full day of hot, hazy sunshine. Highs will crest in the 92 to 96 degree range with official readings on the high ground coming in at 92 while 95 will be common in many downtown locations.

By Thursday and Friday readings will climb into the mid and upper 90s along side an increase in humidity. So the heat index will crest above 100 making for a sweltering few days when strenuous outdoor activity is frowned upon by doctors.

Saturday the heat wave will hit day four with highs again hitting the 90s.

As for rain chances, Wednesday night and Thursday a front will get close enough by to spawn thunderstorms to our north. Whether we can scare a shower of downpour thru our region remains to be seen.

The better risk for storms will come on Saturday with the prospects for a few torrents with strong winds will have to be closely scrutinized. After the rain Sunday’s highs will back into the more reasonable 80s.

