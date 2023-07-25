I-64 exit ramp to close Tuesday night

By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound exit ramp at 29th Street will close on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says construction crews will be working overnight to set up a new traffic pattern for the eastbound lanes near the 29th Street exit.

WV DOH crews will be moving eastbound traffic onto the newly constructed Guyandotte Bridge on I-64.

During the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. drivers wanting to use the eastbound Barboursville exit 18 need to use the right lanes to avoid the contraflow.

WV DOH said people should expect the new traffic pattern on their Wednesday morning commute.

WV DOH officials are urging drivers to remain alert and expect delays.

