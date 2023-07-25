Luke Combs brings young cancer survivor on stage to sing ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough,...
Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Luke Combs made a little boy’s dreams come true by inviting him on stage to sing “Fast Car.”

Eight-year-old Cooper Massengil, who recently beat cancer, has a deep admiration for Combs’ music, and meeting his favorite singer was at the top of his wish list.

When hearing about Cooper and his goal, Combs warmly welcomed him on stage during his performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 22, CBS Boston reported.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 3 years old, Cooper has been courageously battling the illness, going through numerous surgeries throughout his journey.

“It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable,” Cooper’s mother Melissa Massengill told CBS Boston.

When Make-A-Wish caught wind of his journey, they knew they wanted to grant him the very special wish of meeting Combs in person.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Cooper said.

Luke Combs will continue his 2023 World Tour with a series of exciting shows lined up until mid-October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers die in eastern Kentucky crash
Two teenagers die in crash
Three deaths under investigation in Scioto County
3 deaths being investigated as homicides
Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting; man in custody
WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison