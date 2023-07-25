Man charged with grand larceny in camper theft

Scott Hutchins
Scott Hutchins(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A St. Albans man is facing a grand larceny charge after deputies found a stolen camper on his property.

As part of an investigation into a camper stolen in the Elkview area, Kanawha County Deputies received a ‘tip’ in reference to possible stolen property found in St. Albans.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with people nearby and found a camper matching the stolen property.

After checking the camper’s VIN number, deputies determined it matched the stolen camper.

Deputies arrested Scott Hutchins, 33, of St. Albans, after determining he had direct involvement in the camper theft.

Hutchins is charged with grand larceny and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers die in eastern Kentucky crash
Two teenagers die in crash
Three deaths under investigation in Scioto County
3 deaths being investigated as homicides
Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting; man in custody
WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation

Latest News

Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
She Nailed It! with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
Addiction Recovery Care | Reuniting with family
Addiction Recovery Care | Reuniting with family
Decorating Christmas ornaments with 4-H
Decorating Christmas ornaments with 4-H