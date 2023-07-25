Man sentenced on murder charge

Mikeo Wooton
Mikeo Wooton(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Dunbar man was sentenced for his role in a 2022 murder in Charleston.

Mikeo Wooton, 21, of Dunbar, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of Keyshawnta St. John.

St. John was found dead in his Bigley Avenue home in March 2022.

Wooton will be eligible for parole after 10 years. The presiding judge also gave him credit for time served.

Wooton pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year.

Davone Lee Foote, Jr. is also charged in connection to the murder.

For previous coverage >>CLICK HERE<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers die in eastern Kentucky crash
Two teenagers die in crash
Three deaths under investigation in Scioto County
3 deaths being investigated as homicides
Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting; man in custody
WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation

Latest News

Scott Hutchins
Man charged with grand larceny in camper theft
Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
She Nailed It! with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
Taylor and Susan get practice in for 'She Nailed It!'
Addiction Recovery Care | Reuniting with family
Addiction Recovery Care | Reuniting with family