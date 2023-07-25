Man sentenced on murder charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Dunbar man was sentenced for his role in a 2022 murder in Charleston.

Mikeo Wooton, 21, of Dunbar, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of Keyshawnta St. John.

St. John was found dead in his Bigley Avenue home in March 2022.

Wooton will be eligible for parole after 10 years. The presiding judge also gave him credit for time served.

Wooton pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year.

Davone Lee Foote, Jr. is also charged in connection to the murder.

For previous coverage >>CLICK HERE<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.