Names of teens killed in crash released

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of two teenagers who died in a weekend crash have been released.

According to a Facebook post from Floyd County Schools, Kendra Moreno and MaKenna Barnett died in a crash on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek community of Floyd County.

According to the school district, both girls were students at Prestonsburg High School.

A funeral will be held on Friday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Prestonsburg High School.

School officials said counselors will be available in the coming days to meet with students and community members affected by the loss. Counselors will be available at Prestonsburg High school, Adams Middle School and Allen Elementary School.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to all those involved in the accident and their families as well. If anyone in our school community needs additional support or needs to speak with someone, we invite you to contact a school counselor at any of our schools.”

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and the truck overturned around 2:23 a.m. on July 23.

Four other people in the truck, including the driver, were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the collision.

For previous coverage <<CLICK HERE>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.