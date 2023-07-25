Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.(OCEARCH)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A nearly 12-foot-long shark pinged off the coast of South Carolina just days before “Shark Week,” according to OCEARCH.

The shark, named Freya, was z-pinged near Myrtle Beach on July 19 around 9 p.m.

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, is about 11 feet and 8 inches long and weighs about 883 pounds, according to the organization.

OCEARCH’s partner, Sea World, picked out her name.

“The name translates to Noble Woman,” OCEARCH said. “Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.”

Freya initially was tagged on March 25, 2021.

“Shark Week” runs from July 23 through July 29 on the Discovery Channel.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers die in eastern Kentucky crash
Two teenagers die in crash
Three deaths under investigation in Scioto County
3 deaths being investigated as homicides
Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting; man in custody
WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation

Latest News

Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington
American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington
American Foundation of Blind president visits Huntington
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens