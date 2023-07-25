She Nailed It! with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://hfhtristate.org/

‘She Nailed It!’ is on August 12th at 6 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley Davidson in Huntington.

Event sponsorships, team registrations, and tickets for the event are still available.

The best way to become a sponsor, enter a team, or buy a ticket is to contact the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State office at 304-523-4822.

She Nailed It! is Saturday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley Davidson in Huntington.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.