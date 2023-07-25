She Nailed It! with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
For more information, visit: https://hfhtristate.org/
‘She Nailed It!’ is on August 12th at 6 p.m. at Black Sheep Harley Davidson in Huntington.
Event sponsorships, team registrations, and tickets for the event are still available.
The best way to become a sponsor, enter a team, or buy a ticket is to contact the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State office at 304-523-4822.
