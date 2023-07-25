Woman accused of attempted murder after roommate stabbed

Woman accused of attempted murder of roommate
Woman accused of attempted murder of roommate
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman from Ashland faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing her roommate at their home in the 500 block of 11th Street, the Ashland Police Department said Tuesday.

Lauren E. Sexton was arrested July 17, a day after the incident happened, police say.

According to the arrest citation, Sexton sent a message to a neighbor that she intended to stab the victim.

Police say the woman suffered stab wounds to her arms and leg.

Sexton is in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center.

