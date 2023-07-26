Bag Sale with Dress for Success

The Bag Sale with Dress for Success is July 28th and 29th.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dress for Success River Cities/Kanawha Valley has a lot going on in the next few weeks, starting with their popular Bag Sale this weekend, July 28th (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and July 29th (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

They also have their annual fundraiser coming up on August 19th, “Fashion Runway - Murdering Divas!” Murder Mystery Dinner. If you love the show Project Runway, or fashion in general, this one is for you!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of teens killed in crash released
Names of teens killed in crash released
I-64 exit ramp to close Tuesday night
K-9 officer on paid leave after controversial arrest
New details from Circleville mayor about K-9 officer under investigation
WSAZ Tuesday Midday Forecast - Jul 25
First Warning Forecast | “Reasonably” Hot Today
Woman accused of attempted murder of roommate
Woman accused of attempted murder after roommate stabbed

Latest News

A+ ideas to get students back-to-school ready
A+ ideas to get students back-to-school ready
Back-to-School Fair at Huntington Mall
Back-to-School Fair at Huntington Mall
Grease with Charleston Light Opera Guild
Grease with Charleston Light Opera Guild
Classes at Blenko Glass
Classes at Blenko Glass