City official addresses recent flooding issues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Those who live in Huntington know all too well what happens to 5th Avenue in the east end of town near businesses such as Cookout and Gino’s.

Monday’s quick-hitting thunderstorm was the latest example. When storms strike that area, residents and business owners have been forced to take shelter to avoid the flooding, which has even even forced water rescues from vehicles during past storms.

Brian Bracy, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Review Board, is one of many who have experienced flooding on that stretch of 5th Avenue.

“One thing they have faced for more than half a century is flooding on 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue around 24th and 25th street,” Bracy said.

He said this is because the city has a combined system.

So that means that storm water, all the rain water, and sewer are in the same pipes and so when we get heavy rain events, pipes fill up, water has no where to go and it sits on the surface on the streets, and the more rain we get, the more water sits on the surface causing obviously flooding.

Bracy said this flooding issue can hurt new businesses coming to the area.

“If people can’t get to a location and I’m in a business, especially retail, and my customers either can’t get out of the store, or can’t get to it, than I have a loss of revenue ... so a lot of business owners are very hesitant to go in a flood-prone area unless you have a plan for what your going to do to correct it,” Bracy said.

The Sanitation Department went to the city with a plan to help fix the excessive flooding.

“So our plan is to separate those systems at 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 24th and 25th Atreet so we can just direct all that storm water away from that area and get it out to the Ohio River,” Bracy said.

Bracy said this funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act and other government and and state funding agencies to help the people downtown.

When construction starts, Bracy said there will be minimal impact on traffic because “we don’t anticipate actually putting it on 5th or 3rd Avenue. We’ll utilize 4th Avenue and part of 24th and 25th street underground, and it’s storage areas underground and pipes connecting storage areas that will force it into the Ohio River,” Bracy said.

He also said construction should last about a year and what traffic is impacted, will be well worth it.

“Obviously there are residents and some businesses that will see an impact because of the construction, but not the majority of folks ... and if it was in the areas where we are disconnecting catch basins into that system, what you will find it will only one lane of either 5th Avenue or 3rd Avenue that will be impacted by it,” Bracy said.

Bracy said this year of construction will make a 50-year plus improvement to the community.

He said the construction should begin next summer as the planning process is in the works.

