Commission votes on animal shelter board; community speaks about shelter concerns

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eli was by Taylor Withrow’s side for years. When her pet dog went missing, Taylor went to the Putnam County Animal Shelter because a woman brought Eli there but there was a lot of confusion.

“They were not planning on someone coming to find him and it was a careless act it was not a mistake,” Withrow said.

Finally, Withrow found out from county officials Eli had been wrongfully euthanized in late June.

Community members like Debbie Deweese began asking questions; she said she was concerned about conditions at the shelter.

Discussion was brought up at a County Commission meeting to implement a Board of Directors to oversee the shelter.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners voted and approved to add a board. Deweese said that is a turn in the right direction.

“We just need to keep things rolling. We had a lady in here from FEMA. I think they can do great things,” Deweese said.

Shelter employees went to the podium and said they do the best they can, work long hours understaffed and at capacity to take care of the animals.

However, community members also spoke about the conditions they saw volunteering.

Mariah Mitchell is the FEMA representative who specializes in animal welfare -- sharing disturbing information about euthanasia records for the shelter.

Mitchell said in 2020 the Putnam County Animal Shelter euthanized 46% percent of cats and 33% percent of dogs.

“If you compare for example to Cabell Wayne, their euthanasia rates are not even close to what Putnam’s are,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also went Saturday to see for herself what the shelter’s conditions are.

“There were a lot of animals that appeared very sick. I pulled an unresponsive kitten out of a cage bank at one point. At another point, I pulled another kitten out that was super lethargic and covered in fleas,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the shelter does not have a foster program, and better protocols need to be implemented to keep viruses from spreading.

“If you touch one and then you go onto the next one and go, ‘oh, I want to touch that one, too, disease you are spreading parvo like wildfire,” Mitchell said.

Deweese hopes with the seven-member board, more oversight will come.

“This coming Saturday another cleanup 10-2, we got a lot more work to do,” Deweese said.

WSAZ asked shelter employees if they would like to do an interview, and they declined.

The Putnam County Commission is taking applications for the board members, three of which must have a legal background, veterinary and financial experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.