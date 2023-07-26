Cooling stations set up around the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cooling stations have been set up around the region to help people cool off during the expected high temperatures this week.

In Huntington, the Cabell County Public Library will serve as a cooling station through Saturday, July 29. The doors will be open during regular business hours. Anyone is invited to come inside and enjoy the air conditioning, get a drink of water or a popsicle.

In Scioto County, Ohio, the Salvation Army in Portsmouth will have their lobby open to the public for anyone wanting to get out of the heat. Located at 1001 9th Street, the lobby will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. today and Thursday, July 27. The lobby will be open on Friday, July 28 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

In Lawrence County, Ohio, a cooling station has been set up at First Baptist Church in Ironton. Located at 304 S 4th Street, the fellowship hall at the church will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. today and Thursday, July 27.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.