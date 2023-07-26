Drivers react to I-64 traffic pattern changes

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The lanes of Interstate 64 are shifting once again, as a new phase of the construction project is now underway.

The West Virginia Department of Highways has moved eastbound I-64 traffic onto the newly built Guyandotte bridge, bringing yet another adjustment for drivers.

WVDOH says using caution while driving in the construction zones is crucial.

Some drivers say they have gotten used to being met with roadwork.

“I’ve traveled a lot, been a lot of different places... and there’s road construction everywhere,” Penny Cobb said.

Cobb says she encourages other drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“I use mirrors, I look ahead to what is happening up the road ... everyone needs to pay attention and put down the phones,” Cobb said.

