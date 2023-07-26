First Warning Forecast | Heat wave begins Wednesday, continues through Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Temperatures will likely reach the upper 90s by the time the week ends this week, as we’re in full blown heat wave mode. With the heat, as is typical in our area, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. On Wednesday, your best bet at storms will likely be along and north of US-50 in the evening in Ohio, and into the coalfields and in the mountains for this afternoon.

The front will try to work its way on through Thursday morning, bringing about a scattered storm chance on Thursday morning, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Not expecting anything in the way of severe weather on Thursday at least, but that should be any specific location’s best chance at seeing some rain and thunder over the next three days.

Friday, another isolated storm chance will exist, but very isolated in nature. Saturday’s storm threat will be the most likely over the next 7 days, one to maybe watch for the potential of strong storms. Sunday will bring in some showers, and cooler temperatures. These cooler temperatures, in the form of lower 80s, will last through Monday, before turning themselves back into the middle and upper 80s by Tuesday.

