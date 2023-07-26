Groundbreaking at Jim Ridge means running water for 60 residents

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Phase two of a project in Putnam County is suppose to bring dozens of residents in the county running water and fire hydrants close by.

Commissioners, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, and West Virginia American Water representatives lifted shovels in a groundbreaking for phase two of the Jim Ridge Water Project.

One of the residents who showed up to the groundbreaking was Terry Dunn, who said hauling water in the winter months is the hardest.

“That is the worst part, is hauling water in the winter when the roads are icy and you have got a tank of water and that moves you can’t slam on the breaks,” Dunn said.

She does the chore each week. However, this year will be the first time in 27 years she will not have to haul water for her horses, neighbors and her home.

Dunn describes the process each week that she said some of her neighbors cannot do.

“I have to get the tank, it is 425 gallons, it is on a platform, so I slide it into my truck, strap it down. I go out a half a mile out the road and hook up a water hose up to the hydrant, fill the tank, unhook it, come back and unload it in my cistern drop off point,” Dunn said. “My neighbor, he is 85, 86, and he is not able to lift that tank. He is not able to do all that.”

Commission President Andy Skidmore said the $3.8 million project is mostly funded by the state, and in four months running water will become a reality.

“It also gets water in the area where we hope to do other projects,” Skidmore said. “A lot of people think the infrastructure is already in place, but in some areas that is not the case and we are just trying to make sure everyone has those basic needs.”

The project is life-changing for Dunn.

“I am going to be able to turn the faucet on and have city water,” Dunn said.

Skidmore said work on the project will begin Monday and the county is hoping to fund similar projects.

