Heat wave cometh!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So far, the summer of 2023 has featured only a handful of truly hot days. The natural measure for heat has always been 90 degrees, when it’s the total package of heat and humidity that sets the bar for feeling uncomfortable. That would refer to the heat index (HI), which is the poor man’s measure of discomfort. But sticking to the traditional 90-degree temperature as recorded at local airports, we have had a mere FEW days in that simmering zone. That all changes starting Wednesday!

Last night featured “fair” weather at the fair as temperatures settled back into the 70s. A fiery sunset along the midways at Cottageville (Jackson WV Jr Fair) and McArthur (Vinton County Jr. Fair) amounted to a soothing night to listen to Lee Greenwood or the varoom of Motocross.

Wednesday will dawn comfy enough as temperatures start in the bearable 60s. Patchy fog will greet the new day. Then a full day of hot, hazy sunshine will ensue. Highs will crest in the 90-95 degree range with official readings on the high ground coming in 3 degrees lower than those in many downtown locations. While a late day thundershower is likely to skim Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on its way to fading into West Virginia, most will go rain free. That should allow for some smoke to return to the high atmosphere aiding in the red sky sunset look.

By Thursday and Friday, readings will climb into the mid- and even upper 90s alongside an increase in humidity. So the heat index will crest above 100 making for a sweltering few days when strenuous outdoor activity is frowned upon by doctors. On those days we will hope for a cooling thunderstorm

Still, the better risk for storms will come on Saturday with the prospects for a few torrents with strong winds to be closely scrutinized. After the rain, Sunday’s highs will back into the more reasonable 80s.

So respect the heat wave as it lasts four days with a peak on Friday. Tips to stay comfortable include:

Seeking air conditioning at a cooling center.

In the heat of day, take frequent water and shade breaks if you work outside.

Construction workers have taught us the 2 to 1 ratio; namely, for EVERY two pints of water consumed, a pint of Gatorade or PowerAde replenishes electrolytes.

Since the air quality will degrade as haze, humidity and a thin veil of smoke conspire to “yellow-up” our sky, best to work/play outside early in the day (before 10 a.m.) and in the mid evening (after 7 p.m.).

Water poured on your head will evaporate and cool you down (as evaporation is a cooling process) just like a cooling dip in the pool does.

Respect the use of AC since by Friday we will test the power grid as the usage of energy to cool our homes approaches a summer mix! Fingers crossed no brown outs!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.