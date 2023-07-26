Herd That moves on in TBT

MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Herd That used a quick start in The Basketball Tournament to help them advance to the second round as they beat the Zoo Crew 86-71 in Wheeling. The Marshall alumni team outscored the Pitt squad 24-11 in the first nine minutes and they were led in scoring by newcomer Rob Gray who had 27 points. Jon Elmore, Derrick Cooke Jr., and Jacorey Williams also scored in double figures.

They will play Best Virginia Thursday night in the second round with a 7 p.m. tip time.

