‘I’m cut off from the world, really;’ East Lynn Frontier customers one week without service

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eighty-four-year-old Jean Perry said Tuesday she lives a pretty independent life on Turkey Camp Road in East Lynn. She even managed to go without power for two days following last Tuesday’s storm.

A week later, however, she said one problem still lingers: no Frontier phone or internet service.

“I live alone, I’ve got a lot of medical problems, got heart problems, I got Afib,” she explained. “At night I get excited, I get mad, I get excited, scared because there’s, there’s no way I can get out.”

Just down the street from Perry, Patricia Napier finds herself in the same situation: no Frontier internet or phone service.

“I work from home, so I’ve had to drive 35 minutes to work or an hour just to decide according to which office that I go to to work, so it’s either 35 minutes or an hour, drive one way,” Napier said. “That’s hindered me a lot and then we have a little boy, and it’s kept me from being home with him.”

She said her internet was out for weeks before the storm but she’s grown more concerned now that she and many of her neighbors are also without phone service.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached Monday night to Frontier about the outages in Nicholas County, as well as the outages in East Lynn.

A spokesperson got back with Donahue on Tuesday morning, saying in part:

“Lines such as these which are either stolen or damaged by storms, sometimes take a bit of time to replace due to various factors such as on-going weather, replacement parts incoming, etc.”

The spokesperson also told Donahue that the company would need specific addresses and claim numbers from customers in order to help with restoral.

Donahue reached out to Frontier again Tuesday with as much information available. As of 11:30 p.m., there has not been an update from Frontier.

Perry and Napier had similar messages for the company:

“Take care of these people in these rural areas where anything can happen at any time,” Napier said. “There is no possible way that some of these folks could get out if something bad would happen to their loved one ... I’m stranded, really. I’m cut off from the world, really ... I mean, because if something happens, I’m alone.”

Carl Groves, who has been without landline service at his home in Craigsville in Nicholas County since July 14, told Donahue Tuesday night that his service is still out; he is now 12 nights without service.

