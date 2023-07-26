Kitten found with severe burns is now up for adoption

The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment...
The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment for her burns.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A kitten found with severe burns after a fire is on the road to recovery and is up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair cat who has been undergoing treatment for severe burns for months after she was found as an injured stray kitten.

KPHO reports the kitten was found with burned, raw pads, whiskers, ears and nose. She also had melted plastic all over her body covered in the smell of smoke.

Libby was treated intensely for a month, including several surgeries, and underwent three more months of recovery.

Rescuers said her new hair growth over the once-burned patches is white, adding some fresh color to her coat.

Pets up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society have a $20 adoption fee until the end of July.

Visit the humane society’s website to see all of the pets available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers die in eastern Kentucky crash
Two teenagers die in crash
Three deaths under investigation in Scioto County
3 deaths being investigated as homicides
Officers said it happened near the area of Bypass Road in Pikeville.
One injured in shooting; man in custody
WVSP | Man arrested after shots fired incident
Detectives called the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) to assist with the...
Three deaths under investigation

Latest News

A ‘T-B-T’ thriller for Best Virginia
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
Michael K. Williams’ nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor’s death
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
This is the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022....
McDonald’s franchise in Louisiana and Texas hired minors to work illegally, Labor Department finds
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas