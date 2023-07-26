Man accused in robbery arrested

Rasheen Washington was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a robbery was reported at a business on Tuesday, July 25.

According to the criminal complaint, an armed robbery was reported at a smoke shop along MacCorkle Ave. SE.

A short time later, a man matching the description of the alleged robber was located along South Park Road with a BB gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Washington also admitted to robbing the business, the criminal complaint states.

