Oppressive heat thru Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first major heat wave of the season began on Wednesday as highs crested in the low and mid-90s. Aided by an increase in tropical humidity, the heat index(HI) topped out just under 100 degrees. This opens the door for mid to upper 90s the next few days on the thermometer with the HI rising above 100 degrees. For that mercurial reason, alerts from the National Weather Service for heat will be flying thru Friday and perhaps Saturday.

Tonight will remain hot until sundown then warm and stuffy overnight with lows in the 70s. A late night flickering sky from heat lightning will be noted in parts of Ohio. Thursday will be hazier, hotter and muggier than Wednesday with Friday topping Thursday. Highs will rest in the mid 90s officially but upper 90s even 100 degrees on the thermometer will be realized in some urban areas. Saturday may be the most oppressive day though the temperature will back away to the low 90s.

Rainfall-wise a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday or Friday before storms with heavy rain and lightning strikes cross the region Saturday afternoon-night.

By Sunday the air will feel better with highs in the 80s, though a thundershower can linger.

Until then, Heat Alerts from the National Weather Service will advise us to cut back on strenuous outdoor activities as the heat wave tightens its grip on much of the USA.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.