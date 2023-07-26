Power out to more than 4,000 in part of Cabell County

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power is out Tuesday night to more than 4,000 Appalachian Power customers in East Huntington, according to information from the company’s website.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say a transformer blew in the area of Roby Road, prompting a response from the Huntington Fire Department. Crews have since cleared the scene.

As of around 10 p.m., power was out to 4,092 customers, Appalachian Power showed. The company shows an estimated restoration to most customers around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

