Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Skeletal remains found in late March in Greenup County have been identified as a woman who lived in that area, the Greenup County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Stacy L. Meenach, 47, was identified through DNA, investigators say.

Meenach’s remains were discovered in a burned-out car found in a wooded area off Sawpit Road in the Warnock area of Greenup County.

They were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of Meenach’s death is not being released yet.

The case is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

