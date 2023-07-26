‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs posted along I-64 in Cabell County

Signs along part of I-64 in Cabell County, West Virginia, notify drivers their speed is being monitored by aircraft.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monitoring speed from the sky -- that’s the message being relayed to drivers along Interstate 64 in Cabell County.

The signs read “Speed Monitored by Aircraft.”

WSAZ started asking questions to local and state agencies to find out more about these signs and how speeders are affected.

We reached out to the Barboursville Police Chief and West Virginia State Police to see if they play a role in this type of speed monitoring.

Both say they haven’t heard anything about it.

Since the signs sit on a state road, we emailed a spokesperson with the West Virginia Division of Highways to see if they can answer questions about the signs.

Some questions include:

- What type of aircraft is monitoring speed?

- Can someone be clocked for speeding through this method? If so, how are they cited? Will an officer pull them over or will a ticket be handled electronically?

- Is this a permanent method or a trial-run?

After multiple attempts to reach the spokesperson, no answers were given.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

