Volunteers helping community beat the heat

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Dangerously hot temperatures are causing communities to work together to help get people out of the sun.

The First Baptist Church in Ironton is just one place hosting a cooling station. Tara Hammonds, a volunteer at that station, said its a great way to cool off.

“For anyone who doesn’t have air conditioning at their home or someone who is homeless, can come in and get a bottle of water, a popsicle,” Hammonds said.

Charli Stevens helped organize the event and said it’s a place for everyone.

“We have a pretty large homeless population. We have a lot of elderly people that may not have air conditioning. The temperatures are extreme, so it’s for anybody,” Stevens said.

There were also coloring and puzzle books to help break the ice around new people in the community.

“A lot of people are intimidated to start conversations with people they don’t know. We have wonderful volunteers that you know will facilitate that, but something to keep them occupied where they can get their minds off it and relax and not worry about where I’m going to go next,” Stevens said.

This station will be open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

