Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 pm on Thursday, officials issued an alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Roberts is 5 feet tall, has blonde hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
Shooting sends one to the hospital in Huntington
Shooting sends man to the hospital
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up midsentence

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field after calf injury
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say
Marmet community mourning the loss of man who drowned in the Kanawha River
Marmet community mourning the loss of a man who drowned in the Kanawha River
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 7-27-23