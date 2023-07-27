Appalachian Power says these tips can help you save money on your energy bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one likes getting a high energy bill at the end of the month, and high temperatures can do just that.

Karen Wissing with Appalachian Power said we’re not at a point where we have to worry about anything such as rolling blackouts from the heat but even so, there are always ways customers can save money.

“Saving energy no matter what time of year it is not only helps you but also helps your neighbors, every little bit helps. Every little change we can do adds up to a big impact because there’s less demand on the grid,” she said.

From raising your thermostat a couple of degrees to turning your ceiling fan off when not in the room, the simplest things can make a difference.

Unplug appliances you’re not using such as a coffee pot, maybe your cell phone charger stays plugged in even when you’re at work, go ahead and unplug that,” Wissing said. “That’s what we call vampire energy and it’s sucking energy out of your home for absolutely no reason.”

There are things you might not be able to do in one day but will make a difference in the long run.

“We ask our customers to just think about things like caulking your window seals and making sure you have weather stripping and making sure your HVAC system is tuned up,” she said. An HVAC system that hasn’t been tuned regularly can use more than 20% more energy.”

For additional tips, head over to takechargewv.com.

