Barricade situation reported in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large law enforcement presence has been reported Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirm someone is inside a home and is not following police commands to exit.

A SWAT team is on the scene. Police say the suspect claims to have a weapon, but that has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

