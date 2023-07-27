Barricade situation reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large law enforcement presence has been reported Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirm someone is inside a home and is not following police commands to exit.

A SWAT team is on the scene. Police say the suspect claims to have a weapon, but that has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

