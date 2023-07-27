Cabell County Fair underway

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fair brings a sense of community to folks in Cabell County. A variety of entertainment is hitting the grounds at Pumpkin Park from Wednesday through Saturday.

Daniel Linville, a member of the House of Delegates, says he has been coming to the event for years because of what it represents and brings to Cabell County.

”You can expect a lot of great food, a lot of great vendors, a great sense of community,” Linville said. “On top of that, you got all the animals for the kids. If you want to be able to come out and feel good about yourself and your community, you should come out to the Cabell County Fair.”

Organizers have been prepping year round for an event like this. The wide variety of activities to embark on brings people from near and far. Organizers of the event have been gearing up for months to ensure the event’s success

Anita Robinson, board president of the fair, said that putting on this event is a team effort.

“Well, there are many volunteers that help put on this event, nobody is paid to do this job,” Robinson said. So to see us work together and to see the community come and enjoy it, enjoy with us sometimes, we do not get to enjoy things, but we are able to go out and enjoy with them.”

Robinson wishes this fair continues on for years to come because of its impact on the community.

“My goal is to have a good fair, and I want that for the youth of our community because I think it is something that could go on for a long time,” she said. “And if we can build it up and then get the youth involved, then they can take over as we get older.”

An important aspect of the fair is the animals, and members of 4-H and FFA have the opportunity to show off their years work, auctioning and showing their animals to the public.

But, 4-H and FFA are more than just after-school programs for these young adults, they are an opportunity for students to pursue their passions and their future.

Some students like, Jillain Sowards and Marlee Norris, participate in these organizations to help save money for college and pursue agriculture in the future.

“It’s a really great opportunity for those involved in the agriculture industry to have the opportunity to attend an educational opportunity after school. That way they can help further their future and their endeavors,” Norris said.

