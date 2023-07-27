Cabell County Sheriff’s Office awarded grants for body, dash cameras

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office will soon be equipped with body and dash cameras after several grants were approved.

The grants, totaling roughly $380,000, will pay for body cameras for all deputies and 27 dash cameras for road patrol.

The grant covers all costs, including video storage fees, for five years.

After five years, the sheriff’s office will have to come up with funds for storage.

“Not only does it build community trust, transparency, accountability for our guys, it also gives video evidence,” said Chief Deputy Doug Adams. “It gathers all the stuff for us on video, it’s hard to dispute. It disputes false allegations of deputy misconduct.”

