First Warning Forecast | Dangerous Friday heat, Potentially dangerous Saturday storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Today will likely be the hottest day of the year, as sunshine and mostly dry conditions will lead to temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 90s. With the humidity in the air today, Heat indices (feels-like temperatures) will reach into the middle 100s and lower 110s. Please do what you can to take those extra breaks in air conditioning, and stay hydrated. Also not a good idea to do any physically-strenuous activities over the afternoon and evening.

A weak boundary currently traversing western and central portions of Ohio will allow for the development of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, with your best chances likely over northeastern Kentucky, south-Central Ohio, and Northwestern West Virginia, between 5 and 8 PM this evening. One or two of these storms will include some gusty winds, and potential flooding. Some isolated storms may pop over the higher terrain of the Coalfields, as well as the central Mountains of West Virginia.

As a front begins to traverse the area tomorrow, a better chance of storms will exist in the afternoon and evening, also with a severe weather threat. The majority of this thunderstorm activity will likely occur south of OH-32, from the middle afternoon through the evening. Main threats will include flooding and strong winds in excess of 60 mph with these thunderstorms. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings on Saturday.

Lingering showers throughout the day on Sunday; especially in the morning, and over the higher terrain areas of the Coalfields and central mountains, will look to occur in the morning, before things really clear out for the afternoon. An isolated sprinkle will be possible on Monday, but most will be dry with fantastic temperatures. Dry conditions will begin on Tuesday and persist through Wednesday, with mid 80s likely. Temperatures will likely creep back close to 90 on Thursday with an isolated storm chance.

