Frontier landline service restored to Nicholas County, couple days after WSAZ visit

After going days without phone and internet service, some Frontier customers had their service restored Wednesday in Nicholas County, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the last week, WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue has been meeting with Frontier Communications customers across the region who have been going for weeks on end without Frontier service.

On Monday, Carl and Barbara Groves had been on their eleventh night without Frontier landline service.

Additionally, cables had been lying in the grass near the home for weeks.

Wednesday, the couple started to see a change with Frontier crews starting on service near their home in the morning.

By mid-Wednesday afternoon, they started to hear the familiar sound of a phone ringing.

“I’ll tell you, Channel 3 in Charleston got [our case] moving and they got someone to come here and interview us and I think part of her putting us on TV made Frontier understand we’re not going to sit back and talk to someone else [in a call center].

Donahue reached out to Frontier again Wednesday, with news of work on the Groves’ lines as well as signs of progress in the East Lynn community in Wayne County. She also reached out with concerns from customers around the region asking questions about when they may see restoral.

A spokesperson for Frontier sent the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The cable damage is caused by one of three things: weather, stolen cables, or a competitor drilling into our cables. In all instances, when we were contacted, we were out assessing the situation within 24-48 hours. The time it takes to repair varies on the degree of damage and various other factors like materials on hand. The updates I have for you on restoral are as follows:

  • Nicholas County: Resolved
  • Lincoln County: Restored last weekend
  • Dunbar (where competitor drilled into our cables): Being restored as we speak and will be done by EOD tom, Friday at the latest.
  • Wayne County, Beech Fork, East Lynn: Been working on this all day today, yesterday and hopefully will be done by (tomorrow). These were torn down by storm and when we went out to fix we discovered two more torn down.

As for the Groves, they are savoring every minute of service.

“This makes us feel a little better, respect the telephone a little better and appreciate what we do have,” Carl Groves said.

Viewers from the East Lynn community highlighted on Tuesday sent photos of crews at work Wednesday morning, but there has not been any updates since from those specific viewers.

WSAZ will follow up with those viewers. Keep checking our app for the latest.

