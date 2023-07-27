Heat wave rolls on despite storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Day number 2 of the heat wave saw highs make the 90s with a tropical humidity in tow. The combination of steamy heat and mugginess raised the real feel HEAT INDEX (H.I.) to near 100 degrees. Since sweltering summer days often end with thunder, the storm action of Thursday night came as no surprise. The heaviest storms came armed with torrents, crashes and strikes (of rain, thunder and lightning). Temperatures cooled from the 90s into the 70s where the downpours were unleashed.

After the rain the air will still feel muggy with patchy dense fog overnight. Low 72. Then Friday we go right back at it with hot sultry sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. While scattered thundershowers are likely, there will be many more misses than hits with the storm pattern.

Saturday will feature an oppressive heat as highs soar back into the 90s before afternoon-evening storms cool things down and end the heat wave. That leaves Sunday with partial sunshine and highs back down to the more bearable 80s.

