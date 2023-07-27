Person dies after falling into Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Wednesday night after falling into the Kanawha River, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue. That is in Marmet.

Investigators say the victim is male.

Crews from the Marmet and Belle volunteer fire departments, as well as Kanawha County EMS, are also at the scene.

