Person dies after falling into Kanawha River

Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet
Person dies after falling into Kanawha River in Marmet(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Eric Fossell and Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Wednesday night after falling into the Kanawha River, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue. That is in Marmet.

Investigators say the victim is male.

Crews from the Marmet and Belle volunteer fire departments, as well as Kanawha County EMS, are also at the scene.

We also have a crew there working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of teens killed in crash released
Names of teens killed in crash released
I-64 exit ramp to close Tuesday night
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
Skeletal remains found in burned-out car identified
K-9 officer on paid leave after controversial arrest
New details from Circleville mayor about K-9 officer under investigation

Latest News

Frontier service restored to customers in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Frontier landline service restored to Nicholas County, couple days after WSAZ visit
The Cabell County fair is underway in Milton.
Cabell County Fair underway
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
Speed monitored by aircraft along I-64 in Cabell County
‘Speed monitored by aircraft’ signs posted along I-64 in Cabell County