Safety concerns raised regarding access to Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday morning, residents brought their concerns straight to the Cabell County Commission about why there needs to be a second entrance and exit at Huntington High School.

Cassie Miller is a concerned parent who is also the president of a Local School Improvement Council at Huntington High School. She said having only one way in and one way out of the school on a hill is a real safety concern.

“There’s no way they can evacuate 2,000 people -- maybe half of them in vehicles off that hill in a quick and rapid and safe manor in a two-lane road,” Miller said.

Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, said he noticed a safety issue in 1996 and sent a letter to the superintendent at the time. He spoke Thursday at the commission meeting, still noting the present issue.

“We definitely need a second entrance because if we would have a hazmat incident at the bottom of the hill, we can’t get them out,” Merry said.

The Commission said they have plans to send a new letter, urging the Cabell County Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Highways to explore some possible solutions.

Cabell Superintendent Ryan Saxe was unable to speak with WSAZ’s Ariana Mintz on Wednesday. However, Cabell County Schools told her the superintendent met with an architectural firm Thursday morning.

The school also said they are looking into possible solutions to see if this is something they can do in the future.

Mintz has a meeting set Friday with Saxe to talk more about this issue.

See the following documents for more information about the issue:

